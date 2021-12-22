BBB Accredited Business
Change in parade routes a disappointment for Magazine Street businesses

Businesses would normally benefit from the added revenue and foot traffic, but now with the route changes they’ll lose out on a chunk of their cash flow.
By David Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The upcoming changes to parade routes means that parades that started on the riverside of Napoleon, Jefferson, Magazine, Tchoupitoulas, and Henry Clay will now begin on Napoleon Avenue and Prytania.

Businesses on Magazine Street, which have already been impacted greatly by Coronavirus, are now facing the reality that a chunk of their cash flow will disappear when the festivalgoers stay further north.

“It’s almost like death by a thousand cuts these days,” said Lee Rea, owner of Peach Records. “We have to make rules, but there’s so many things impacting and hurting us right now.”

Parades in this part of Uptown bring a significant increase in foot traffic, which means income for restaurants, bars, and other types of businesses.

“Mardi Gras usually a very busy time for us. The city’s flooded with tourists,” Rea said. “We’re only a half mile from that St. Charles route on foot, but a half mile is a long way in the cold in February. It really just murders traffic.”

Meanwhile, residents who would normally go out on their front porch to watch the parades or go to a friend’s house will now have to adjust.

“I walk all the way down here and I have friends on Magazine Street,” said Eric Carle. “This has been a good family-friendly environment. I know all the businesses up and down Magazine Street are gonna be disappointed. "

For a full breakdown of all route changes, click here.

