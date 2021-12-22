City sites struggle to meet demand for Coronavirus tests ahead of the holidays

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High demand for Coronavirus tests cleared out city test sites within hours as people get tested ahead of the holidays and amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

City officials announced that four fire stations in New Orleans would be distributing free at-home test kits on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Within about an hour the fire stations ran out of tests.

Sydney Perez was disappointed when she arrived at the fire station in the French Quarter to find they had already run out.

“Hopefully they’ll get more, hopefully. If not, I’m going to order some online,” Perez said.

There has been a surge at both in-person test sites and at sites where test kits are given out for free as people prepare to gather for the holidays.

The omicron variant has also been spreading rapidly, now making up the majority of new cases in the United States.

“I’m feeling fine, but I’m going to be around people, so I just want to be protective of myself,” said Byron Barfield. “I want to have it done.”

Once the city ran out of tests at the fire stations, they began to distribute them at library branches across New Orleans.

Those ran out before the day ended.

“I was here to get a book. The man ahead of me asked for a COVID test, and I realized you could pick it up here so I did the same,” said Pamela Tyler. “We don’t know how effective vaccines and treatments are against it. I don’t feel monstrously alarmed about it, I think we can handle it. But nevertheless, it’s unsettling.”

In total, the city distributed 1,728 kits of BinexNow distributed among the four fire stations, each box containing two tests.

Libraries received about 4,200 kits, a combination of BinexNow and Ellume. The Ellume kits contained only one test.

“The demand right now is very high, especially with the holidays. Everyone’s coming in to make sure they’re not gonna spread,” said Shannon Dufrene, Lead Family Practitioner at In-N-Out Urgent Care in Uptown.

Dufrene said her clinic is currently doing around 75 COVID tests per day. Around 20 of those are coming back positive.

“A lot of times patients don’t have symptoms and are still testing positive. So people are just trying to be responsible right now,” Dufrene said.

If you are planning on getting tested before the end of the week, Dufrene advised showing up early and being prepared to wait.

