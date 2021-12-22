BBB Accredited Business
College Football Playoff committee outlines COVID-19 policies for teams

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee announced what could happen if one of the four playoff teams has a COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the decisions announced by the committee:

  • Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if one team is unavailable to play – The unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game.
  • Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal – The semifinal game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion.
  • Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if three teams are unavailable to play – The semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion.
  • CFP National Championship – If the team’s unavailability is determined after the Playoff Semifinals have been conducted, the national championship game in Indianapolis may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team shall be declared CFP National Champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship shall be vacated for this season.

