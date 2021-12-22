Jefferson Parish releases parade schedule for Carnival 2022; see details

METAIRIE, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The wait is over if you’re wondering when parades will roll in Jefferson Parish. Jefferson Parish tourism officials released the official Carnival parade schedule for 2022.

This year, two new parades will roll in Jefferson Parish. The Krewe of Symphony makes its debut following the Knights of Excalibur in Metairie on Feb. 18. On the West Bank, the Culinary Queens of New Orleans will take its inaugural ride at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Another new hoping to roll along the Metairie parade route, the Krewe of Caerus, has decided to push its debut to 2023, according to FOX 8 Carnival historian Arthur Hardy.

A few Metairie parades are also absent from this year’s schedule: The Krewe of Kings will not parade in 2022, and the Krewe of Pandora will also take a year off.

See 2022 Jefferson Parish parade schedule below:

Jefferson Parish releases the official parade schedule for Carnival 2022. (Source: Visit Jefferson Parish)

Family Gras, the popular three-day Carnival celebration and concert series in Metairie, will kick off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 18 until Feb. 20. The krewes scheduled to roll during Family Gras weekend include Excalibur, Symphony, Madhatters, Centurions and Atlas.

Last week, Jefferson Parish officials also announced Family Gras will return to its original Mardi Gras Plaza venue near the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and Severn Avenue in 2022. In 2019, the Metairie Carnival celebration was staged at Clearview Center.

“Family Gras is one of Carnival’s treasured events,” Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Van Vrancken said in a release. “It’s a terrific tourism generator and boost to our hospitality industry. It’s also a way for our families to enjoy a great festival and the pageantry of our first weekend of parades.”

The Family Gras 2022 concert lineup featuring local and national artists will be revealed in mid-January, Jefferson Parish officials said.

