BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

A karaoke version of the 12 Yats of Christmas is everything you need this holiday season

Funbox Karaoke
Funbox Karaoke(Storyblocks)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the YouTube video you didn’t know your holiday party needed.

For the first time ever, friends and family can gather around the television or computer screen and sing their hearts out to a true southern Louisiana staple, the 12 Yats of Christmas.

The karaoke version of Benny Grunch and the Bunch’s cult classic was created by New Orleans native Igor Alba, owner of Funbox Karaoke. Alba says it’s the only karaoke version of the 12 Yats that exists. And he would know. He believes he owns the largest collection of karaoke songs in the country, including over 1,600 songs made by hand in his Metairie studio.

Now you, too, can stop at K&B’s for a six pack’a Dixie and A&G for some “frrrrrrried onion rrrrrrrrings!”

Funbox has loads of other songs from Louisiana artists for your enjoyment. You can pay tribute to the late Paul “Bunny B” Brown with his smash hit “Bunny Hop.”

If you’re looking to dial up the heat at your party even more, check out Funbox’s “Boss Song Karaoke” list. It’s your one-way ticket to the most difficult songs on the internet; 500 bands of every genre, spanning every era. The songs on Level 11 are the most difficult karaoke songs ever made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

Latest News

It’s a project that’s been years in the making but starting next week Ponchatoula will finally...
Ponchatoula’s Twin Steeples arts center to officially open next week
covid
What are the COVID-19 concerns ahead of the Mardi Gras crowds?
(Photo by Cheryl Gerber/Invision for Fox Searchlight Pictures/AP Images)
Jefferson Parish releases parade schedule for Carnival 2022; see details
eagle
It’s eagle time in the Louisiana swamp