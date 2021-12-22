A karaoke version of the 12 Yats of Christmas is everything you need this holiday season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the YouTube video you didn’t know your holiday party needed.

For the first time ever, friends and family can gather around the television or computer screen and sing their hearts out to a true southern Louisiana staple, the 12 Yats of Christmas.

The karaoke version of Benny Grunch and the Bunch’s cult classic was created by New Orleans native Igor Alba, owner of Funbox Karaoke. Alba says it’s the only karaoke version of the 12 Yats that exists. And he would know. He believes he owns the largest collection of karaoke songs in the country, including over 1,600 songs made by hand in his Metairie studio.

Now you, too, can stop at K&B’s for a six pack’a Dixie and A&G for some “frrrrrrried onion rrrrrrrrings!”

Funbox has loads of other songs from Louisiana artists for your enjoyment. You can pay tribute to the late Paul “Bunny B” Brown with his smash hit “Bunny Hop.”

If you’re looking to dial up the heat at your party even more, check out Funbox’s “Boss Song Karaoke” list. It’s your one-way ticket to the most difficult songs on the internet; 500 bands of every genre, spanning every era. The songs on Level 11 are the most difficult karaoke songs ever made.

