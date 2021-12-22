Kent State lineman pukes on field; flagged for false start

(WVUE) - A pretty gross scene at the Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday (Dec. 21). Bill Kuduk, an offensive lineman for Kent State, threw up on the field for the first half of the game.

The worse part is, he got flagged for it.

In the video, you see Kuduk wearing the No. 71 jersey, vomited right before the ball was snapped, causing defensive players on Wyoming to flinch.

Refs threw a flag on Kuduk for a false start penalty.

Sadly, the score didn’t look so good as well as the team lost to Wyoming, 52-38.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.