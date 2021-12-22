BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Kent State lineman pukes on field; flagged for false start

Bill Kuduk, an offensive lineman for Kent State, threw up on the field for the first half of...
Bill Kuduk, an offensive lineman for Kent State, threw up on the field for the first half of the game.(Screenshot)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - A pretty gross scene at the Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday (Dec. 21). Bill Kuduk, an offensive lineman for Kent State, threw up on the field for the first half of the game.

The worse part is, he got flagged for it.

In the video, you see Kuduk wearing the No. 71 jersey, vomited right before the ball was snapped, causing defensive players on Wyoming to flinch.

Refs threw a flag on Kuduk for a false start penalty.

Sadly, the score didn’t look so good as well as the team lost to Wyoming, 52-38.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado
Footage of the two babies being rescued after the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky earlier...
Bodycam captures rescue of babies in bathtub after Kentucky tornado
Jacob Sullivan, 26, faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona man charged after 6-year-old tests positive for sexually transmitted disease
Andrew Dungey III, 29, was arrested for second-degree murder after confessing to officers on...
Suspect arrested after Ponchatoula man dies from stab wound, police say