Man fatally shot Monday in New Orleans East identified by coroner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found fatally shot Monday along an Interstate 10 service road in New Orleans East has been identified by the parish coroner.

The victim was 20-year-old Raven Hunter, Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

Hunter’s body was found around 1:25 p.m. by family members concerned they had not been able to contact him, according to a preliminary report by New Orleans police. The NOPD said the relatives found Hunter “down and with (a) gunshot wound,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS.

Police and the coroner have classified the death as a homicide, but have disclosed no other details about the killing or said whether they have developed a suspect.

