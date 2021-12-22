BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man fatally shot Monday in New Orleans East identified by coroner

A man found fatally shot Monday (Dec. 20) along the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road in New...
A man found fatally shot Monday (Dec. 20) along the 12300 block of I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East has been identified as 20-year-old Raven Hunter.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found fatally shot Monday along an Interstate 10 service road in New Orleans East has been identified by the parish coroner.

The victim was 20-year-old Raven Hunter, Orleans Parish Coroner Dwight McKenna’s office said.

Hunter’s body was found around 1:25 p.m. by family members concerned they had not been able to contact him, according to a preliminary report by New Orleans police. The NOPD said the relatives found Hunter “down and with (a) gunshot wound,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS.

Police and the coroner have classified the death as a homicide, but have disclosed no other details about the killing or said whether they have developed a suspect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

Latest News

It’s a project that’s been years in the making but starting next week Ponchatoula will finally...
Ponchatoula’s Twin Steeples arts center to officially open next week
covid
What are the COVID-19 concerns ahead of the Mardi Gras crowds?
Funbox Karaoke
A karaoke version of the 12 Yats of Christmas is everything you need this holiday season
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) moves the ball up court in the second...
Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97