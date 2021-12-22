BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Chilly start, but sunny and warmer Wednesday afternoon

Many in the 30s to start the morning
High pressure takes over to close out 2021 keeping much warmer than average temperatures around.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The skies cleared and the promised colder temperatures showed up across the area Wednesday, with many locations dipping down into the 30s to start the day.

This will be one of the coldest starts this Christmas week. But with more sun, afternoon temperatures will warm up a bit into the low- to middle-60s.

Look for another chilly morning on Thursday, but then a big warm-up begins with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s near 70.

For Christmas Eve Friday, we will soar into the upper 70s. With a west wind taking over and high pressure building, expect a stretch of warm weather near 80 for Christmas and through the weekend.

