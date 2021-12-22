Nicondra: Chilly start, but sunny and warmer Wednesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The skies cleared and the promised colder temperatures showed up across the area Wednesday, with many locations dipping down into the 30s to start the day.

This will be one of the coldest starts this Christmas week. But with more sun, afternoon temperatures will warm up a bit into the low- to middle-60s.

Look for another chilly morning on Thursday, but then a big warm-up begins with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s near 70.

For Christmas Eve Friday, we will soar into the upper 70s. With a west wind taking over and high pressure building, expect a stretch of warm weather near 80 for Christmas and through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.