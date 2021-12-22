Pelicans may look for a winning-advantage by staying COVID-19 free

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While the Pelicans experienced a lack of success to start the season due to injuries to key players, they’ve improved as of late, winning three straight, and staying free of COVID-19 may be an attribute of recent success.

The Pelicans, currently 11-21 overall, have been 10-9 since Nov. 13 and much of that is linked to forward Brandon Ingram and guard Josh Hart returning to the starting lineup. Now the Pelicans are just two games back of the No. 10 spot in the West, a position held by the Sacramento Kings.

Now that the squad is getting healthier in the injury department, their new advantage may come from something they’ve been successful at all season, and that’s players not coming down with COVID-19.

Pelicans coach Willie Green continues to preach awareness around the covid situation.

“I don’t know if exhausting is the word,” said Willie Green. “It’s awareness. We’re still living in a global pandemic. We have to be as safe as we can. We have to take precautions to be safe. The Whole world is dealing with it and we have to continue to navigate these circumstances.”

The latest omicron covid surge has impacted professional sports. This week, the NFL rescheduled three games and the Pelicans’ matchup with Philadelphia on Sunday had to be postponed due to the 76ers not having enough players to field a team according to health and safety protocols.

Unlike many other teams around the league, the Pelicans have remained free of covid cases. This comes, as several teams have scrambled to sign free agents to 10-day contracts or G-League call-ups as replacements for regular rotation players out with covid.

Currently, league-wide, there are more than 80 players in covid protocol. Fortunately, the Pelicans have been spared so far.

Thursday at 6 p.m. the Pelicans will look to push their win streak to 4-straight games while on the road against the 6-25 Orlando Magic.

