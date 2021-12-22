Ponchatoula’s Twin Steeples arts center to officially open next week

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - It’s a project that’s been years in the making but starting next week Ponchatoula will finally become home to a new regional arts center.

These two old churches with their twin steeples are among the oldest wooden structures in the southeastern Louisiana city of Ponchatoula. But after sitting mostly unused for decades, the buildings have been transformed into a new creative arts center. (Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center)

READ MORE Heart of Louisiana: The Twin Steeples of Ponchatoula

READ MORE Ponchatoula community mourns loss of arts center founder

The Twin Steeple Creative Arts Center will host its official grand opening Thurs., Dec. 30 at 6 p.m., bringing to life a vision from its late founder Harry Gabriel, who felt remodeling the two-century-old churches near Ponchatoula’s downtown into a center for the arts was a way to preserve these buildings and give them life for years to come. The center will be home to art displays, musical and dramatic performances, and more regularly scheduled programs.

“After months of fundraising, planning, and our very successful Soft Opening, it is finally time to officially open the doors to the public,” said Erin Wallace, Executive Director of Twin Steeples.

Photo from Soft Opening- pictured here artist Robby Klein, Board president Kim Zabbia, and artist Matthew Moore (Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center)

The event is scheduled at 6 p.m. featuring musical performances by Avery Meyers and T.J. Barends in Gallery 1893 and dancers Cassidy Fulmer and Mercedez Mize in Gallery 1901. Also, in both galleries, artwork by Matthew Moore and photography by Robby Klein will be on display.

After an official ribbon-cutting at 6:30 p.m., the group Innovative Soul will give a performance on the plaza stage.

“The Board and I are very proud to bring Harry Gabriel’s vision to life and look forward to a bright future for Twin Steeples,” explained President Kim Zabbia.

Admission is free.

For more information, contact Executive Director, Erin Wallace, at ewallace@twinsteeples.org or visit twinsteeples.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.