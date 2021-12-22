BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

West Memphis mayor speaks on police chief’s resignation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope announced his resignation as news broke that West Memphis Three’s attorneys were viewing evidence.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon had strong words that his top cop was resigning for reasons that had nothing to do with the case.

The mayor did not say why Pope resigned less than six months after taking the helm. When asked about comments by an acting prosecutor back in 2011 that the West Memphis Three case evidence was destroyed in a fire, McClendon said that had nothing to do with the city and was way before their time.

“Chief Pope had absolutely nothing to do with the West Memphis Three,” said McClendon. “I don’t think he probably even knows the name of the victims, as well as all their names. So, for them to have added him into that, it’s grossly untrue. I mean, I love Chief Pope. I think he’s a great individual. He did a wonderful job for our city. I wish him luck in his future endeavors.”

The police department has not said who will take over as chief or when the succession will take place.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

morning news
Morning news update for Thurs., Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.
Last minute shopping during COVID
Omicron concerns not stopping holiday shoppers in New Orleans
Last minute shopping during COVID
Last minute shopping during COVID
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche
FILE - In this March 31, 2015 file photo, the wake of a supply vessel heading towards a working...
$475M settlement proposed in longest-running US oil spill