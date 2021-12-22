BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said Wednesday.

“This morning, President Biden received a PCR test and the test result was negative,” the White House press office said in a statement emailed to reporters, referring to a sensitive test used to detect the presence of coronavirus.

Biden had close contact on Air Force One last Friday with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and showed signs of COVID-19, the White House said.

That led to the further testing for the 79-year-old president, who is regularly tested for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden had had two negative tests since Sunday, and would be tested again on Wednesday.

That’s the test result that came back negative.

Psaki said the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on the flight from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Philadelphia, last Friday.

She said the staffer is fully vaccinated, had received a booster shot and had tested negative before boarding Air Force One.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Joshua Hawley
Pilot killed in helicopter crash was father, instructor, former paramedic
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’

Latest News

Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert