Cardinals look to rebound in our “Bet of the week”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Indianapolis Colts are riding a two-game winning streak.

The last time out they produced an impressive victory over the New England Patriots, 27-17.

Consecutive wins pushed the Colts record to 8-6, and now they’re focusing in on a playoff berth.

This week, Indy heads to the “Valley of the sun” to meet up with the wounded Cardinals.

Arizona owns a two-game losing streak. Everyone is against them after dropping an embarrassing contest to the Lions.

The Cards are 10-4, still in the thick of the postseason race. They’re hungry to change their narrative back to a winning team.

This will be their chance to do just that against the Colts.

The Cardinals are at home, but they’re only a 1.5-point favorite. Kyler Murray and Arizona are in a good spot to grab a win.

