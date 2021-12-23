Cardinals look to rebound in our “Bet of the week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Indianapolis Colts are riding a two-game winning streak.

The last time out they produced an impressive victory over the New England Patriots, 27-17.

Consecutive wins pushed the Colts record to 8-6, and now they’re focusing in on a playoff berth.

This week, Indy heads to the “Valley of the sun” to meet up with the wounded Cardinals.

Arizona owns a two-game losing streak. Everyone is against them after dropping an embarrassing contest to the Lions.

The Cards are 10-4, still in the thick of the postseason race. They’re hungry to change their narrative back to a winning team.

This will be their chance to do just that against the Colts.

The Cardinals are at home, but they’re only a 1.5-point favorite. Kyler Murray and Arizona are in a good spot to grab a win.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.