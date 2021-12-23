BBB Accredited Business
LDWF’s ongoing CWD testing results indicate good news

FILE: White tail deer
FILE: White tail deer(AP photo)
By LDWF
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports Thursday that to date, all testing results for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Louisiana deer have been negative. LDWF has received the test results from LSU Diagnostic Laboratory on 104 test samples in Union Parish and 54 in Morehouse Parish.

LDWF has received 96 more samples for Union and 16 more for Morehouse Parish and has submitted them to LSU Diagnostic Laboratory for testing. A total of 270 samples have been taken, and LDWF is in need of 30 more deer to reach the goal of 300.

The testing is in response to the recent detection of CWD in Union County, Ark., less than 8 miles north of the Louisiana border near Morehouse and Union parishes.

LDWF thanks deer hunters who have contributed to the deer testing effort. Hunters can have their harvested deer tested by visiting our CWD testing website https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-testing and following the steps outlined.

