BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Lincoln Parish woman accused of abuse at home day care

Marian Hotard of Choudrant, La.
Marian Hotard of Choudrant, La.(Source: Lincoln Parish Detention Center)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Choudrant woman has been arrested on a felony charge of cruelty to juveniles.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says Marrian Hotard, 50, was arrested on Dec. 22, 2021.

The arrest is the result of a complaint made about a home day care, LPSO states. The investigation began on Dec. 17.

Details surrounding the alleged abuse were not released by law enforcement.

Bond was listed at $40,000.

The village of Choudrant is just outside the City of Ruston.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
Ralaysia Moore is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a...
Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city

Latest News

Santa leaves North Pole, headed to Australia
Santa leaves North Pole, headed to Australia
Delta, United cancel 200+ flights
Delta, United cancel 200+ flights Christmas Eve
Suspect steals car without gas at Slidell gas station
Suspect steals car without gas at Slidell gas station
Last minute shopping at Lakeside Mall 7 a.m.
Last minute shopping at Lakeside Mall 7 a.m.
Warm Christmas on the way
Warm Christmas on the way