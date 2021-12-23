BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother

By Nancy Laflin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – Police in New Mexico are searching for two teens who are accused of killing a former corrections officer who was trying to protect his younger brother.

Investigators say Elias Otero’s younger brother met a girl online Feb. 11. He picked her up, but it turned out to be a set up.

“My youngest son was carjacked, and they wanted more than my car. They wanted his jewelry. They stripped him down. They took his credit cards and took whatever he had on him, but they wanted more money,” his mother, Alicia Otero, said.

Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s little brother to drive to the correction officer’s home, telling him they had his brother at gunpoint and wanted cash.

When they got to his home, Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the teens.

That’s when police said Avila shot and killed the 24-year-old. His little brother managed to get away.

“It’s very traumatic for all of us, and it’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives,” Alicia Otero said.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
Crews extinguish Texas refinery fire that left four injured
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
A TSA agent jumped into action to save a choking 2-month-old's life.
CAUGHT ON CAM: TSA employee jumps over checkpoint to save baby in distress
A TSA agent jumped into action to save a choking 2-month-old's life.
TSA agent saves choking newborn at airport security checkpoint