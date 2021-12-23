Omicron concerns not stopping holiday shoppers in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even in the face of Omicron, stores are bustling across the city with people scrambling for last-minute gifts.

COVID cases are steadily rising in New Orleans and across the state to levels we haven’t seen in a few months, unleashing a fresh round of uncertainty as Delta still haunts the hospitals.

“She won’t allow me without a mask, sanitizer, the whole nine yards, you know, but I have to be that way,” Kirk Hayes said while shopping with his daughter.

It’s imperative for this father-daughter duo to make sure they are protected since shipping delays and supply shortages are driving many back to physical stores once again.

“It’s been like normal, you know, we haven’t had to show any vaccination card or test negative tests and stuff,” Pattie Nutting said.

The City of New Orleans has been focusing on the enforcement of its vaccine or negative test mandate, encouraging customers to report any violations to 311.

“I’m concerned too,” Hayes said. “Knowing what’s going on and the Mardi Gras possibility. I figured maybe another couple of weeks, we might have a big surge and everything might be shut down, but looks like people don’t take that into consideration. You know? Live for the day, don’t worry about tomorrow. That’s kind of backwards to me.”

As the National Retail Federation predicts record growth this year, over an 11% increase in holiday sales, there are still many shoppers playing it safe.

“Lots of people wearing masks. We haven’t been wearing them because we’ve both been fully vaccinated, had the booster shot and everything, but we still do take precautions, like washing hands and you know, being careful who we’re around,” Noah McAlister said.

Especially while shopping small at some of our local businesses, like Home Malone in Mid City.

“Over the last couple of days, there’s a little more sense of urgency to get things done and just get home and get behind the scenes, but we’ve seen that our customers really masked up a lot and it’s on their own on their own choosing,” owner, Kristin Malone said.

Supply chain shortages have been a challenge for small and large businesses alike, but many have been working around it.

Malone doesn’t have to go far for her stock, however, and says with each passing pandemic year, business is getting better.

“This year we had a little bit more confidence and everyone felt a little bit more had a better cadence of what a pandemic was, and so they’re coming out and they’re just in better spirits than they were last year,” Malone said.

