Saints tight ends Trautman & Johnson on reserve/Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints tight end room is dealing with Covid-19 issues. Both Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman were placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Johnson went on the list Tuesday, while Trautman went on it Wednesday. Johnson has 11 catches and three touchdowns on the season. Trautman, who was came off reserve/injured last week, has 26 receptions and a touchdown.

It’s unknown if either player will be available for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

