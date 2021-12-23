BBB Accredited Business
Saints tight ends Trautman & Johnson on reserve/Covid-19

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) joined Juwan Johnson on the reserve/Covid-19...
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints tight end room is dealing with Covid-19 issues. Both Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman were placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Johnson went on the list Tuesday, while Trautman went on it Wednesday. Johnson has 11 catches and three touchdowns on the season. Trautman, who was came off reserve/injured last week, has 26 receptions and a touchdown.

It’s unknown if either player will be available for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

