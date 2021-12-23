BBB Accredited Business
Sheriff: One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police say they are en route to Fordoche to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday evening.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. when two law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call on Cleveland Road in Fordoche.

One person is deceased, according to Thibodeaux. However, the sheriff says it is unclear at this time which agency is involved in the shooting.

Few other details are available at this time.

WAFB has a crew en route to the scene. We’ll update this story when more information is available.

