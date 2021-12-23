‘Slew of people’ traveling, nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Millions of Americans hit the highway or headed to the airport on Thursday for the major travel day of the season. Experts say holiday travel is just a few ticks short of meeting pre-pandemic levels.

Long lines formed at Louis Armstrong International Airport early Thursday but were cleared out by lunchtime.

No major delays or cancellations were reported.

“I’m just happy to be seeing family for the holidays. I’m excited about that,” one traveler said standing in line to check in at the Spirit Airlines counter.

“There are definitely more people traveling this year than last year,” said another traveler.

More Americans have confidence in flying. Air travel is up 184% from this time last year. But driving is still the preferred mode of transportation, said AAA Louisiana’s Don Redman.

“We’re expecting the roads to be extremely busy,” Redman said. “We’re talking about 100 million [people] traveling by auto.”

Of those, 17 million people will be traveling by car in the Gulf Coast region alone.

Redman said before you hit the road, you should take 15 to 20 minutes to do a spot check of your vehicle, especially the tires and battery.

“No one wants to spend their Christmas holiday stranded on the side of the road,” he said. “Look at the age of your battery. If it’s over three years old, it’s probably gonna leave you stranded... especially if you go to someplace really cold.”

Redman said AAA projects 1.3 million members will request assistance during the holiday season.

