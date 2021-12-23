BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Slidell man died accidentally in St. Tammany Parish jail, officials say

Officials in St. Tammany Parish have identified the inmate as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.
Officials in St. Tammany Parish have identified the inmate as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An man in St. Tammany Parish Jail has died after allegedly falling from his bunk, officials say.

The man was identified as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.

Deputies were notified about Clark needing medical attention around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Shortly before 3 a.m., he was transported to a hospital. Officials say he was pronounced dead around an hour later after being treated at the hospital.

Autopsy results show Clark died of injuries to his skull and neck after falling from his upper bunk in the Jail dormitory.

Video from the St. Tammany Parish Jail confirmed the autopsy findings, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Bogalusa man who died in custody had breathing trouble after being tasered, police say

Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana
Three local health systems are limiting monoclonal antibody infusions to individuals with...
SWLA healthcare providers limit monoclonal antibody infusions due to shortage
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Several OMV locations closed due to COVID
NOPD rash of violent crime arrests
4 teens arrested in three-day crime spree in New Orleans