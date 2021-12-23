Slidell man died accidentally in St. Tammany Parish jail, officials say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An man in St. Tammany Parish Jail has died after allegedly falling from his bunk, officials say.

The man was identified as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.

Deputies were notified about Clark needing medical attention around 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Shortly before 3 a.m., he was transported to a hospital. Officials say he was pronounced dead around an hour later after being treated at the hospital.

Autopsy results show Clark died of injuries to his skull and neck after falling from his upper bunk in the Jail dormitory.

Video from the St. Tammany Parish Jail confirmed the autopsy findings, officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Bogalusa man who died in custody had breathing trouble after being tasered, police say

Glenn Foster was found dead in a police cruiser upon arrival at Ala. medical facility, attorneys say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.