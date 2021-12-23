Woman stabbed to death in Bywater identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 26-year-old woman found stabbed in a Bywater neighborhood early Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) died from her injuries, New Orleans police said.

The Orleans Parish coroner identified the woman as Taylore Jones.

Police said officers responded at 5:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Lesseps Street, between Royal and Dauphine streets, and found the woman “suffering from apparent stab wounds to her body.”

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The homicide notification was made at 7:34 a.m.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

