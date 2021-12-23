BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Woman stabbed to death in Bywater identified

By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 26-year-old woman found stabbed in a Bywater neighborhood early Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) died from her injuries, New Orleans police said.

The Orleans Parish coroner identified the woman as Taylore Jones.

Police said officers responded at 5:07 a.m. to the 700 block of Lesseps Street, between Royal and Dauphine streets, and found the woman “suffering from apparent stab wounds to her body.”

Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The homicide notification was made at 7:34 a.m.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective James Fyfe at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche
MSY travel for Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.
MSY travel for Dec. 23 at 6 a.m.
A total of 11 officer-involved shootings were reported in South Mississippi in 2021. Of those,...
Year in Review: Nearly a dozen officer-involved shootings reported across the Coast in 2021
College applications rebounded in 2021
College applications rebounded in 2021