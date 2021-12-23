Zack: Here comes the warmth for Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chill was nice while it lasted but the trend from now on is warmer each day with maybe a run of 80′s in our not too distant future.

The stretch of weather incoming for the Christmas holiday and likely beyond looks unseasonably warm but quiet. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast as temperatures trend back to the 70′s and eventually the 80′s. A cold front will sweep through the nation’s heartland on Christmas Eve/Day which will lead to a be bit of a breeze in our weather. Outside of that, I don’t see much concern for any “weather” anytime soon.

Slowly moisture levels do come up so fog concerns will grow heading into next week. As the wind dies down, morning fog will likely become an issue for next Monday onward. Rain chances remain low through the forecast period.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.