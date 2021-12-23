BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: Here comes the warmth for Christmas

Highs will be soaring the next few days as we are set for a run of 80′s very soon.
Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chill was nice while it lasted but the trend from now on is warmer each day with maybe a run of 80′s in our not too distant future.

The stretch of weather incoming for the Christmas holiday and likely beyond looks unseasonably warm but quiet. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast as temperatures trend back to the 70′s and eventually the 80′s. A cold front will sweep through the nation’s heartland on Christmas Eve/Day which will lead to a be bit of a breeze in our weather. Outside of that, I don’t see much concern for any “weather” anytime soon.

Slowly moisture levels do come up so fog concerns will grow heading into next week. As the wind dies down, morning fog will likely become an issue for next Monday onward. Rain chances remain low through the forecast period.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1 million bond set for man accused of punching man over parking spot
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Vaccine mandate expanded to children for restaurants, venues, public schools in New Orleans; local parents react

Latest News

Very warm holiday expected
Warm-up continues
High pressure takes over to close out 2021 keeping much warmer than average temperatures around.
Nicondra: Chilly start, but sunny and warmer Wednesday afternoon
Nightly weather update for Tues., Dec. 21 at 9 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Tues., Dec. 21 at 9 p.m.
Evening weather for Tues., Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.
Evening weather for Tues., Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.