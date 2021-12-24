BBB Accredited Business
An agreement reached with several officers violating detail work policy following Zurik investigation

Attention to the Details followup
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD provided an update on the detail program which was the main focus of Lee Zurik’s investigation, “Attention to the Details.”

29 officers were suspended from performing detail work after the Zurik Investigation, “Attention to the Details” aired. The series showed several officers clocked in for both their NOPD duties and secondary employment duties, known as detail work.

The NOPD has reached an agreement with the officers who were in violation of the detail work policy.

NOPD’s statement: As part of the individual agreements, these officers will each serve two-day suspensions and receive letters of reprimand, which will go into their permanent records. Per NOPD policy, officers may utilize furlough days in lieu of suspension for up to 10 days. The negotiated settlements were formulated, reviewed, and agreed upon by all parties involved including the NOPD and the Independent Police Monitor.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson added, “While these corrective actions have been agreed upon by all parties involved, this does not mean the investigation ends here. As I have previously stated, the NOPD and IPM take this situation very seriously. We are working with the Office of Police Secondary Employment to identify and correct any gaps or human errors in the process. We also continue to work with the IPM to conduct a systemic review of each violation of our secondary employment policy. Through this investigation, we will hold accountable all officers found to be in violation.”

