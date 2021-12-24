Carjacker apprehended after stealing a car with no fuel at a Slidell gas station

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man was arrested after carjacking a man at a Slidell gas station, Thursday afternoon (Dec. 23).

According to Slidell Police, shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a Shell Gas Station on Old Spanish Road after a reported carjacking. The victim told officers he was attempting to pump gas into his Nissan Altima when a man, identified as Arsenio Wells, a native of New Orleans, waved a firearm at him and took his vehicle.

Witnesses spotted the vehicle heading on I-10, but what wells didn’t know was that the vehicle was low on fuel.

An officer spotted Wells pumping fuel in the stolen vehicle at the gas station on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. He fled and crashed the vehicle on Read Blvd. and fled on foot. He was located and apprehended.

No one was injured during the chase.

Wells was booked with one count Carjacking, with additional charges to follow, and taken to the Slidell City Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.