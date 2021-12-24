BBB Accredited Business
Family of six displaced after accidental house fire in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of six has been displaced after a house fire early Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials say the fire happened in the 2300 block of Rhodes Ave. just before 3:30 a.m. Dec. 24.

A family of six is out of a home after a house fire on Rhodes Ave. Friday, Dec. 24.(BRFD)

The BRFD says the fire was an accident, caused by something that was left unattended on the stove.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from two windows of the home. One adult and five children made it out safely.

Crews made their way into the home and found the fire in the kitchen area. They put the fire out before it could spread.

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The displaced family will be staying with a relative, the BRFD has confirmed.

EMS, BRPD, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

