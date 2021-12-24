BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death
Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians member pleads guilty to stabbing tribal member to death(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has pleaded guilty to the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Vandel Jim, 53, of the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation stabbed the victim with a knife which resulted in his death.

A federal grand jury in January of 2017 indicted Jim on the charge of murder in the second degree.

He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21, 2022. Jim faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

