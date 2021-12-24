One killed in Christmas Eve shooting in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead following a shooting in New Orleans East.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve at the intersection of Bullard Avenue and Lakeland Court.

The victim arrived at a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

