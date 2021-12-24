BBB Accredited Business
‘She was love, she was light’: loved ones remember woman found fatally stabbed in Bywater home

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Loved ones gathered Thursday to remember and honor Taylore Jones, 26, who was found fatally stabbed in her Bywater home on Tuesday morning.

“She’s been looking for something and I know she found it here,” Jones’ mother Ida said.

As the sunset on Washington Square on Frenchmen Street, Jones’ parents met her closest friends for the first time after flying in from Boston.

“That’s why she was here, because she wanted to find herself and her music,” one friend said.

They exchanged stories of the 26-year-old musician who moved to New Orleans in March-- her immense talent and ability to light up any room whether it be at work at Cafe Negril or at karaoke.

“She was laying on the ground, singing, she had the whole place dancing, we were throwing around beach balls and when people walked in they thought it was a band,” roommate and friend Josiah Manry said.

They also remembered how she could skateboard around and connect with everyone she came across.

“Her soul was timeless, she had a spirit and a light,” Jennifer Trahant, a co-worker and friend, said.

“If both of us had a bad day it didn’t matter,” Manry said “She’s going to have a smile on her face and be joking with everybody.”

Instead of coming home to Taylore’s warm welcome, Manry walked in to find her stabbed multiple times in their home on the 700 block of Lesseps. She later died at the hospital, devastating those who knew and loved her.

“Everywhere she went she was giving out love,” Manry said. “That’s who Taylore was. She was love, she was light and that’s what she spread throughout the city for the very short time she was here.”

It’s an unbearable thought for those who had gotten to know her special light, losing such a gentle and infectious person

“She was just really on the right path and she was really around the right people that were helping her blossom as a human being and she was thriving and I guess that’s even the harder part,” Trahant said.

There are no answers as to what happened overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

They want anyone who may have seen Jones riding home on her skateboard in the Bywater-Marigny area or seen who she was with, to call Crimestoppers.

Her Cafe Negril family has offered up a $1,000 reward.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

