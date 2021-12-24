Zack: Quiet Christmas weather but oh so warm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s back, the warm pattern is taking hold of our weather again and it looks to have a firm grip on it through the end of the year.

For your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather looks relatively quiet. Rain chances are at zero with lots of sunshine expected. The weather will be great except for in the temperature department as we will be flirting with record highs this holiday. Highs go for the upper 70′s today with near 80 expected on Christmas Day.

Little day to day change is going to happen heading into next week. Depending on fog and cloud cover, 80 looks plausible each afternoon. Our humidity values will start to really ramp up early next week so morning fog issues do become a concern along with some small shower chances as the week goes on.

You want a change in the weather, you may have to wait until 2022.

