2 seriously injured, 10 displaced after Christmas morning house fire

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten people are out of a home after a duplex fire early Saturday morning in Baton Rouge.

Crews say they arrived at the scene in the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue around 2:12 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 to find one side of the duplex heavily engulfed in flames.

According to a spokesman with the St. George Fire Department, four residents escaped the fire but two suffered serious burn injuries. Officials report a child aged 10 to 12 and a female estimated to be in her late 20′s were treated and taken to BRGMC Bluebonnet by EMS.

Two uninjured children went to a neighbor’s house and are with family members.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 2:46 a.m., according to the department.

Six members of a family living in the adjacent duplex escaped unharmed.

Although the fire was primarily on one side, both residences were deemed unlivable.

St. George Fire investigators were called to the scene. The fire is under investigation and the cause is undetermined at this time.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the two families, 4 adults and 6 children.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

