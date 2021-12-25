Man killed Christmas morning in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday (Dec. 25).

According to police, at 10:49 a.m., officers responded to a call at 4400 block of Plum Orchard where an unidentified male was possibly shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying in a grassy area behind a home. The victim was fatally shot at the location determined to be the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.

Anyone with any details is asked to call Crimestoppers,.

