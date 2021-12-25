BBB Accredited Business
‘Our heart has a spot missing’: New Orleans family desperate to find missing father

Gilbert Bryant, 89, has been missing since December 10.
By David Jones
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans East family is turning to the public for any information that will bring them closer to finding their missing father, Gilbert Bryant.

Bryant went missing on December 10, two weeks ago to the day.

His daughters, Pamela Bourgeois and Judy Batiste, held a vigil at his home on Bundy Road in New Orleans East on Christmas Eve, Bryant’s birthday.

“Our heart has a spot missing. Cause he’s not with us,” Batiste said. “We’re trying to stay positive. God got him. God’s gonna keep him with us.”

Bryant can be seen on the camera Batiste and Bourgeois set up in his living room to keep an eye on him. He walks out the front door, as he does every day.

Outside, a neighbor’s camera captures Bryant walking down the street, around the 4900 block of Bundy Road.

This was the last place he was seen.

“We have looked everywhere. We looked in the woods, we’ve got flyers everywhere,” Batiste said. “He’s just disappeared. And we’re asking anybody out there who’s seen Gilbert Bryant, just call us, say something.”

Gilbert Bryant, 89, was last seen near his home on Bundy Road in New Orleans East.
Gilbert Bryant, 89, was last seen near his home on Bundy Road in New Orleans East.(Fox 8)

Batiste said her father has dementia, but it’s short-term. He walks to church, the grocery store, the post office, and if he ever needs to be picked up, he has his daughter’s phone number memorized.

She said his disappearance is very out of character.

“When Jesus calls him home, he needs us with him, and sharing that experience with him. Not by himself,” Batiste said. “He’s never been alone, never. Not in his entire life.”

If you have any information about Bryant’s whereabouts, the NOPD asks you to contact their Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

