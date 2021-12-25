BBB Accredited Business
Total of 15 Saints players land on reserve/Covid-19 list

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is one of 15 Saints players currently on the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is one of 15 Saints players currently on the reserve/Covid-19 list. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -It started with tight end Juwan Johnson on Tuesday when he was the first Saints player to land on the reserve/Covid-19 list. From there, tight end Adam Trautman was next. Then, the Saints quarterback room was rocked when Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both tested positive. As Covid-19 infiltrated the Saints locker room a total of 15 players are now on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Defensively, starters DeMario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins both landed on the list. Neither player has missed a game all season.

The rest of the list (as of Friday) included: Ryan Ramczyk, Dwayne Washington, J.T. Gray, Kaden Elliss, James Carpenter, Jordan Mills, Jalyn Holmes, Christian Ringo and Jeff Heath.

This comes as the Saints are in a battle to earn a playoff spot. There’s a chance more players could test positive before Monday’s game. There’s also a chance some could test off the list in time for Monday’s game.

