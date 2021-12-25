Two-alarm fire affects 2 New Orleans East families Christmas morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire destroyed one home and the garage of another early Christmas morning (Dec. 25) in New Orleans East, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

The fire is believed to have started in a rear bedroom of a home in the 4400 block of Arthur Drive, then spread throughout the home and to the house next door. Three adults who were in the homes when the blaze started at 2:53 a.m. managed to escape without injury before firefighters arrived.

The NOFD said it took 16 units and 44 firefighters to bring the fire under control by 3:34 a.m., but by then the one-story brick home in which the fire originated was “completely destroyed.” That home was occupied by one adult, the homeowner who told firefighters he was still renovating damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

Next door, two adults were home at the time of the fire, and they made the initial 911 call reporting the blaze. The fire spread from the home next door to their connected garage, which was also completely destroyed. But firefighters and a brick separating wall prevented any interior damage to their home, the NOFD said.

The first firefighters arrived within three minutes of the 911 call at 2:56 a.m., the NOFD said, and a second alarm was sounded at 3:01 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

