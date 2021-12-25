BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zack: An unseasonably warm Christmas

Highs trending upward again as we near 80 degrees on this Christmas Saturday
Christmas Weekend Forecast
Christmas Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Merry Christmas to you and your family!

The complaints will be directed at the temperatures this Christmas and not so much the weather pattern, as a quiet holiday weekend looks to be playing out.

It is unseasonably warm and will only get warmer over the next few days. Highs for Christmas increase another degree or two, getting near 80 in most locations. Lots of sun is expected through the day today, with the only real weather development being a bit of a breeze picking up by afternoon.

The common theme in the forecast -- for the second half of the weekend and most of next week -- will be more warmth. There is the possibility we hit 80 degrees each day, with rain chances remaining low until Tuesday. That’s when moisture levels look to get high enough to form some showers during the daytime heating hours. There will also be a threat of fog each morning next week.

I don’t see another front making it to us until the New Year. Yikes!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ralaysia Moore is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a...
Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace
Officials in St. Tammany Parish have identified the inmate as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.
Slidell man died accidentally in St. Tammany Parish jail, officials say

Latest News

Near record heat for the weekend
David: No cold fronts in sight
Warm Christmas on the way
Warm Christmas on the way
Christmas Forecast
Zack: Quiet Christmas weather but oh so warm
Temperature Trend
Zack: Here comes the warmth for Christmas