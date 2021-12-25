Zack: An unseasonably warm Christmas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Merry Christmas to you and your family!

The complaints will be directed at the temperatures this Christmas and not so much the weather pattern, as a quiet holiday weekend looks to be playing out.

It is unseasonably warm and will only get warmer over the next few days. Highs for Christmas increase another degree or two, getting near 80 in most locations. Lots of sun is expected through the day today, with the only real weather development being a bit of a breeze picking up by afternoon.

The common theme in the forecast -- for the second half of the weekend and most of next week -- will be more warmth. There is the possibility we hit 80 degrees each day, with rain chances remaining low until Tuesday. That’s when moisture levels look to get high enough to form some showers during the daytime heating hours. There will also be a threat of fog each morning next week.

I don’t see another front making it to us until the New Year. Yikes!

