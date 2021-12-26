BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina

Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Gray News staff and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for three missing children out of Edgecombe County, North Carolina, WBTV reported.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy have all been reported missing.

Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe...
Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe County.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Tramiyus, 11, is a Black male. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando, 14, is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden, 9, is Black male. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

Police the children were abducted by Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Sr., 34. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were last seen in Pinetops, North Carolina, but could be headed toward Raleigh, North Carolina in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 252-641-7942 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ralaysia Moore is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a...
Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace
Officials in St. Tammany Parish have identified the inmate as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.
Slidell man died accidentally in St. Tammany Parish jail, officials say

Latest News

Travelers arrive at MSY the day after Christmas
Post-Christmas travelers stress over U.S. flight cancellations
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Book played his college ball at Notre Dame.
Saints QB Ian Book ready for primetime