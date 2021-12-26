BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: At or near record heat to round out 2021

Bruce; Near record heat
Bruce; Near record heat(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No cold fronts as we head into 2022. A very warm finish to 2021.

Highs will flirt with or hit 80 every day through the upcoming forecast period. That includes Sunday, when we expect a mixture of sun and clouds to go along with those very warm conditions. Rain chances remain low.

As we enter the new week, the warmth remains the same but the humidity will become more noticeable. This will lead to better chances for morning fog, along with some rain. Those passing rain showers are possible starting Tuesday, with rain chances continuing through New Year’s Eve.

Our next front might arrive late on New Year’s weekend.

