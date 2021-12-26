BBB Accredited Business
Man shot to death Christmas night in Metairie, JPSO says

A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in Metairie, Jefferson Parish authorities said Sunday.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man was found shot to death Christmas night at a condominium complex in Metairie, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed.

The JPSO said deputies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Riverside Drive around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 25) after reports of gunfire. They found a male victim who had been shot at least once. The victim was taken for medical treatment, but died at a hospital from his injuries.

JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the agency had not immediately developed a suspect or motive in the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call the JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

A man was found shot to death Christmas night (Dec. 25) in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive in Metairie, Jefferson Parish authorities said Sunday.(Google Maps)

