BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Two Washington Parish women killed in single-vehicle highway crash, LSP says

Two Washington Parish women died early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle highway crash north...
Two Washington Parish women died early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle highway crash north of Bogalusa, the Louisiana State Police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Two Washington Parish women were killed early Sunday (Dec. 26) in a single-vehicle crash off a state highway north of Bogalusa, the Louisiana State Police said.

The victims were identified as 32-year-old Mallory Odom of Bogalusa and 31-year-old Kassi Creel of Franklinton.

According to State Police, Odom was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Rogue in which the women were riding Sunday at 3:20 a.m. For reasons still under investigation, the SUV veered left across the center line as it traveled southbound on Louisiana Hwy. 21, and struck a concrete culvert north of Bogalusa.

Neither woman was wearing a seat belt, the LSP said, and each sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and “impairment is unknown,” the LSP said. But the agency said it collected a standard toxicology sample from the driver for analysis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ralaysia Moore is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a...
Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace
Officials in St. Tammany Parish have identified the inmate as Jacorey Clark, 39, of Slidell.
Slidell man died accidentally in St. Tammany Parish jail, officials say

Latest News

Travelers arrive at MSY the day after Christmas
Post-Christmas travelers stress over U.S. flight cancelations
Book played his college ball at Notre Dame.
Saints QB Ian Book ready for primetime
Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
Brees played in New Orleans for 15 years.
Saints call on Drew Brees for possible return