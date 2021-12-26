BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Staying warm for quite some time

Highs stay near 80 through the New Year.
7 Day Temp Trend
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm pattern is settling in nicely and it looks to continue possibly all the way into the New Year.

Highs will flirt or hit 80 every single day through the upcoming forecast period. That includes today, on your Sunday expect a mixture of sun and clouds to go along with those very warm conditions. Rain chances remain low.

As we enter the new week, the warmth remains the same but the humidity will start to become more noticeable. This will lead to better chances for morning fog along with even some rain. I think those passing rain showers will start to be possible on Tuesday with the rain chances continuing through the New Year’s Eve holiday.

Our next front may be around eight days away late on New Year’s weekend.

