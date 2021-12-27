Beleaguered Saints could shine as underdog in our “Bet of the Week”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Miami Dolphins enter tonight’s game against the Saints on fire. They’ve won six in a row, after starting the season, 1-7.

Miami needs a win in the worst way tonight if they want to have any shot of making playoffs.

Tua in the ‘Fins on the surface appear to have the edge in the Dome. That’s because the Saints are dealing with so much adversity.

The Black and Gold have 21 players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback’s Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

Rookie Ian Book will get his first action in the regular season on Monday Night Football.

Yes, it’s not the best spot to put a rookie in, but he’ll have Alvin Kamara behind him.

Kamara is the best player on the Saints. He makes every game winnable for the team when he suits up.

The Saints opened as 3.5-point favorites in this game. After the COVID ravaged the roster, the team is 3-point underdogs. That’s a good spot for the Saints.

