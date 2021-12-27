BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Beleaguered Saints could shine as underdog in our “Bet of the Week”

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. Both players will not be...
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. Both players will not be in the lineup tonight due to COVID. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Miami Dolphins enter tonight’s game against the Saints on fire. They’ve won six in a row, after starting the season, 1-7.

Miami needs a win in the worst way tonight if they want to have any shot of making playoffs.

Tua in the ‘Fins on the surface appear to have the edge in the Dome. That’s because the Saints are dealing with so much adversity.

The Black and Gold have 21 players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback’s Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

Rookie Ian Book will get his first action in the regular season on Monday Night Football.

Yes, it’s not the best spot to put a rookie in, but he’ll have Alvin Kamara behind him.

Kamara is the best player on the Saints. He makes every game winnable for the team when he suits up.

The Saints opened as 3.5-point favorites in this game. After the COVID ravaged the roster, the team is 3-point underdogs. That’s a good spot for the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome
Saints are riding a two-game winning streak.
Sean Fazende previews Saints-Dolphins
Linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) will miss Monday's game with COVID-19.
Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players
Book played his college ball at Notre Dame.
Saints QB Ian Book ready for primetime