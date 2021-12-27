BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: The final week of 2021 goes out on a warm note

Staying warm through New Year's day
Staying warm through New Year's day(WVUE FOX8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last week of 2021 is going to be unseasonably warm with increasing humidity, which will lead to fog and the possibility of some rain.

For Monday, it will be a dry and warm one. Highs again will flirt with 80 degrees. Any morning fog will dissipate, leading to a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Monday will be the last day of the week without any rain chances.

Moving forward, the humidity will rise just enough that dense fog could become a problem each morning, and bring a shower chance later each day. This pattern will repeat itself from Tuesday possibly through New Year’s Eve on Friday. Highs stick to right around 80.

If you’re in the mood for a big change to colder air, you will have to wait until 2022. But it does look to be on the way. New Year’s Day brings a storm chance late in the day, as a strong, Arctic front sweeps across the nation. Come next Sunday, temperatures may be falling all day with a strong, northerly wind kicking up.

