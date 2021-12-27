Burrow breaks Bengals record for passing yards in a game

CINCINNATTI (WAFB) - Former LSU star and Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow made history on Sunday, Dec. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft threw for a franchise record of 525 yards against the Ravens breaking the single game record previously held by Boomer Esiason and who threw for 490 in an overtime game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Tiger also had the fourth most passing yards in a single game in NFL history.

Burrow also threw for four touchdowns in the 41-21 over the Ravens and in the two games this season against Baltimore Burrow threw for 941 yards, seven touchdowns, and completed 58-of-87 passes with an interception.

Former Tiger and current Bengal Ja’Marr Chase also had a big day against the Ravens as he caught seven passes for 125 yards and he was also selected to his first Pro Bow in his rookie season on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

On the season, Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards, 30 touchdowns and completing .70% of his passes. The Bengals (9-6) are currently the AFC North leaders and hold the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

