BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Homicide in Algiers leaves one child dead

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is reporting a homicide involving a child near the intersection of General De Gaulle and Hendee Street.

According to initial reports, at about 8:34 p.m. a 7-year-old girl was struck by gunfire at the location.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was declared deceased.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide in Algiers leaves one child dead

NOPD is reporting a homicide involving a child near the intersection of General De Gaulle and Hendee Street.

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Sunday, December 26, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ralaysia Moore is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder after a shooting at a...
Female suspect wanted for attempted murder in LaPlace

Latest News

Metairie homicide
Metairie homicide
Bourbon St. stabbing POI
Bourbon St. stabbing POI
Holiday travel return
Holiday travel return
Clarence Gaten Jr.
TPSO locates man who escaped parish jail