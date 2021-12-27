Homicide in Algiers leaves one child dead
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is reporting a homicide involving a child near the intersection of General De Gaulle and Hendee Street.
According to initial reports, at about 8:34 p.m. a 7-year-old girl was struck by gunfire at the location.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was declared deceased.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.
The investigation is ongoing.
