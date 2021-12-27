LSU’s 2022 signing class a work in progress

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brian Kelly’s 2022 roster is a work in progress. What he does know, he’ll have Myles Brennan back for his sixth year. FOX 8 sources said the “ship had sailed” on a possible return to Baton Rouge after Brennan entered the transfer portal. But, multiple calls from the LSU head coach changed Brennan’s mind.

As for Kelly’s signing class, not impressive, but he’s still got a lot of time to turn things around.

Right now, 247 Sports ranks the group No. 18. Rivals, much lower at No. 27. Not a familiar place for LSU.

In the early signing period, 13 recruits signed with the Tigers. That includes two five-stars in quarterback Walker Howard and offensive tackle Will Campbell.

“Just gonna bring myself day in and day out. I’m gonna work my tail off every single day and know I’m ready to work and that’s, that’s what I’m excited to do. I got a great, great team over there, great building class over there and great players already there. I can’t wait to get in there with them and start competing,” said quarterback Walker Howard.

Other big gets in the December signing period include defensive linemen Quency Wiggins and Edna Karr’s Tygee Hill.

Tygee, the Brian Kelly regime came in, you committed to the last coaching staff. Why did you decide to stick with the Tigers?

“I committed to Louisiana State University, LSU. I didn’t commit to the coaches. Of course, I would like Coach Orgeron to stay, he recruited me. It’s still a business. Coach Brian Kelly came in, still made sure I was a priority. Frank Wilson made sure I was a priority. I still had a home at LSU. Why I would leave? I wanted a chance to rep Louisiana. Rep Louisiana, bring us back to that championship pedigree we once were,” said defensive lineman Tygee Hill.

The Tigers are not known for pulling in offensive linemen, but they got four so far, with Newman’s Bo Bordelon in that number.

Bo, your father played for LSU in the 90′s. How special was this moment signing with LSU for your family?

“Yeah, words can’t describe how awesome this moment is. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid. Ever since I can remember I’ve had an LSU Tiger jersey on with a little football in my hand or a fake helmet. Yeah, I think I had Tigers spinning over my crib when I was little. Really a dream come true,” said offensive lineman Bo Bordelon.

Kelly and his staff pulled a late flip convincing Mandeville wide receiver, Landon Ibieta, to sign with LSU. Ibieta was originally committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

“Really cool, especially because it’s my dream school. I’ve been waiting on it for a long time. Just to walk out from the tunnel into the stadium was a great experience,” said wide receiver Landon Ibieta.

The Tigers can sign a max of 32 players in this class. That’s 25 high school players, and seven from the transfer portal.

LSU has lost seven to the portal. In that number, Max Johnson to Texas A&M, and Eli Ricks to Alabama.

So now they can replenish with seven new additions to the Tiger roster. One of those spots has been filled bu offensive tackle Miles Frazier out of Florida International.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.