Panthers-Saints game Jan. 2 pushed from noon to 3:25 p.m. at Caesars Superdome

The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff...
The Saints' Jan. 2 home game against the Carolina Panthers has been moved from a noon kickoff to a 3:25 p.m. start, the NFL announced Monday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ home game next Sunday (Jan. 2) against the Carolina Panthers has been pushed back from a noon kickoff to 3:25 p.m., the NFL announced Monday.

The schedule change was made to accommodate the national broadcast of the Los Angeles Rams-Baltimore Ravens game, which was flexed into the noon window by the league and Fox Sports.

The Panthers-Saints clash, though later in the afternoon, will remain on WVUE-Fox 8 and other Fox Sports affiliate channels.

