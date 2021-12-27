Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ COVID-19 list continues to grow daily. The latest to land on the reserve list, and to be ruled out for Monday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, is linebacker Kwon Alexander.

FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan reports that Alexander is the 21st player for the Black and Gold on the list. The Saints will be short-handed as they host Miami. Here’s a full list of Saints players out due to COVID-19:

QB-Taysom Hill

QB-Trevor Siemian

OL-Ryan Ramczyk

OL-James Carpenter

OL-Jordan Mills

OL-Jerald Hawkins

TE-Juwan Johnson

TE-Adam Trautman

WR-Deonte Harris

RB-Dwayne Washington (key special teams contributor)

LB-Demario Davis

LB-Kwon Alexander

DL-Carl Granderson

DL-Jalyn Holmes

DL-Christian Ringo

DL-Malcolm Roach

LB-Kaden Ellis

CB-KeiVarae Russell

S-Malcolm Jenkins

S-J.T. Gray (key special teams contributor)

S-Jeff Heath

