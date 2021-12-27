Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ COVID-19 list continues to grow daily. The latest to land on the reserve list, and to be ruled out for Monday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, is linebacker Kwon Alexander.
FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan reports that Alexander is the 21st player for the Black and Gold on the list. The Saints will be short-handed as they host Miami. Here’s a full list of Saints players out due to COVID-19:
QB-Taysom Hill
QB-Trevor Siemian
OL-Ryan Ramczyk
OL-James Carpenter
OL-Jordan Mills
OL-Jerald Hawkins
TE-Juwan Johnson
TE-Adam Trautman
WR-Deonte Harris
RB-Dwayne Washington (key special teams contributor)
LB-Demario Davis
LB-Kwon Alexander
DL-Carl Granderson
DL-Jalyn Holmes
DL-Christian Ringo
DL-Malcolm Roach
LB-Kaden Ellis
CB-KeiVarae Russell
S-Malcolm Jenkins
S-J.T. Gray (key special teams contributor)
S-Jeff Heath
