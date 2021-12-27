BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints’ COVID-19 list extends to 21 players

By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ COVID-19 list continues to grow daily. The latest to land on the reserve list, and to be ruled out for Monday night’s home game against the Miami Dolphins, is linebacker Kwon Alexander.

FOX 8′s Jeff Duncan reports that Alexander is the 21st player for the Black and Gold on the list. The Saints will be short-handed as they host Miami. Here’s a full list of Saints players out due to COVID-19:

QB-Taysom Hill

QB-Trevor Siemian

OL-Ryan Ramczyk

OL-James Carpenter

OL-Jordan Mills

OL-Jerald Hawkins

TE-Juwan Johnson

TE-Adam Trautman

WR-Deonte Harris

RB-Dwayne Washington (key special teams contributor)

LB-Demario Davis

LB-Kwon Alexander

DL-Carl Granderson

DL-Jalyn Holmes

DL-Christian Ringo

DL-Malcolm Roach

LB-Kaden Ellis

CB-KeiVarae Russell

S-Malcolm Jenkins

S-J.T. Gray (key special teams contributor)

S-Jeff Heath

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Saints are riding a two-game winning streak.
Sean Fazende previews Saints-Dolphins
Book played his college ball at Notre Dame.
Saints QB Ian Book ready for primetime
Brees played in New Orleans for 15 years.
Saints call on Drew Brees for possible return
Ian Book will possibly see his first regular season action for the Saints on Monday. (Photo by...
Ian Book on being the Saints QB1: ‘It’s time go out there and do it’