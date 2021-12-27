BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands

Recycling program begins Jan. 4, 2022
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southeastern Louisiana University say they will be collecting discarded Christmas trees again this year to benefit the state’s wetlands.

This is the 26th year SLU has held its Christmas tree recycling program.

Discarded Christmas trees can be dropped off and used for wetland restoration instead of being thrown in the trash.     

File photo of Southeastern Louisiana University's Christmas tree recycling program. Organizers...
File photo of Southeastern Louisiana University's Christmas tree recycling program. Organizers say the trees are used to enhance the state's wetlands.(Randy Bergeron | Randy Bergeron/Southeastern Louisiana University)

“We can put the old Christmas trees to work in our area marshland while also reducing the waste stream going into landfills,” said Rob Moreau, manager of Southeastern’s Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station located on Pass Manchac between Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the Hammond Maintenance facility, located at 18104 US 190 next to the Piggly Wiggly supermarket, beginning Jan. 4 through March 1, 2022.

Trees should be stripped of any ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, nails, and screws.

Organizers say they estimate approximately 40,000 trees have been deployed through the Southeastern program over the last 26 years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Christmas homicides
“I’m so scared,” neighbors, families reeling following Christmas Day murders
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Southeastern University to collect discarded Christmas trees
Southeastern University to collect discarded Christmas trees
eagle
It’s eagle time in the Louisiana swamp
It’s a project that’s been years in the making but starting next week Ponchatoula will finally...
Ponchatoula’s Twin Steeples arts center to officially open next week
What are the COVID-19 concerns ahead of the Mardi Gras crowds?