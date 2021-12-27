BBB Accredited Business
Zack: 80 degree temps possible each day this week

More humidity and rain chances arrive too.
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last week of 2021 is going to be unseasonably warm which you know will lead to fog and the possibility of some rain.

For your Monday, it will be a dry but warm one. Highs once again try to flirt with 80 degrees. Any morning fog will dissipate leading to a mixture of sun and clouds through the day. Today will actually be the last day of the week without any rain chances.

Moving forward the humidity will rise just enough that dense fog could become a problem each morning followed by a shower chance each day. This pattern will repeat itself from Tuesday onward possibly all the way through New Year’s Eve on Friday. Highs stick to right around 80.

If you’re in the mood for a big change to colder, you will have to wait till 2022 but it does look to be on the way. New Year’s Day brings a storm chance late in the day as a strong, Arctic front sweeps across the nation. Come next Sunday, temperatures may be falling all day with a strong, northerly wind kicking up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

